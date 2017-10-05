St Johnstone's Richard Foster banned for kicking referee's door

St Johnstone's Richard Foster
Richard Foster gave away the penalty that led to Dundee's winning goal

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster has been banned for two matches for kicking a referee's door.

The Scottish Football Association found Foster, 32, guilty of "excessive misconduct" after the 3-2 defeat by Dundee at Dens Park on 19 September.

Sofien Moussa scored the winner from the penalty spot after referee Alan Muir ruled that Foster had fouled A-Jay Leitch-Smith.

Foster will miss the Premiership games against Rangers and Hearts.

St Johnstone host Rangers on 13 October and travel to Hearts on 21 October.

Former Aberdeen and Rangers right-back Foster served a two-match ban and was fined by St Johnstone last season for fighting with team-mate Danny Swanson during a match against Hamilton Academical.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Breeze Bury for Beginners
Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired