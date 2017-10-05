St Johnstone's Richard Foster banned for kicking referee's door

From the section

Richard Foster gave away the penalty that led to Dundee's winning goal

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster has been banned for two matches for kicking a referee's door.

The Scottish Football Association found Foster, 32, guilty of "excessive misconduct" after the 3-2 defeat by Dundee at Dens Park on 19 September.

Sofien Moussa scored the winner from the penalty spot after referee Alan Muir ruled that Foster had fouled A-Jay Leitch-Smith.

Foster will miss the Premiership games against Rangers and Hearts.

St Johnstone host Rangers on 13 October and travel to Hearts on 21 October.

Former Aberdeen and Rangers right-back Foster served a two-match ban and was fined by St Johnstone last season for fighting with team-mate Danny Swanson during a match against Hamilton Academical.