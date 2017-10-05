Gerry McDonagh: Tranmere Rovers sign Nottingham Forest striker on loan

Gerry McDonagh made 13 appearances on loan for Cambridge United last season

Tranmere Rovers have signed striker Gerry McDonagh from Championship side Nottingham Forest on a short-term loan.

The 19-year-old previously had a loan spell with fellow National League side Wrexham last season and signed a new contract with Forest during the summer.

"He's a player we have watched for some time and worked hard to bring him here," Rovers boss Micky Mellon said.

"He's young but he has decent experience already, and we're looking forward to working with him."

