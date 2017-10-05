Gareth Bale: Wales boss Chris Coleman says forward could feature in World Cup play-offs

Wales forward Gareth Bale has suffered from a string of injury problems

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tblisi Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales manager Chris Coleman says it is premature to rule forward Gareth Bale out of any potential World Cup qualifying play-off match.

He expects Bale to be out for no more than three weeks, with the play-offs scheduled for 9-14 November.

Coleman also made clear that the Real Madrid forward reported for international duty with a sore calf and did not participate in any training.

"Unfortunately there's a bit of damage," Coleman told BBC Sport Wales.

"It could keep him out a week, two weeks, three weeks, we don't know, we will have to see how it calms down. He's a Real Madrid player so they'll look after him.

"We haven't looked as far ahead [as the play-offs]."

Wales complete their 2018 World Cup qualifying matches away to Georgia on Friday and then home to Republic of Ireland on Monday, 9 October.

Coleman's side are second in Group D and if they keep that spot it could be enough to earn them a place in the play-offs.

But they face the two crucial matches without leading scorer Bale.

"He turned up with us Sunday night and felt discomfort in his calf and we immediately scanned him Monday morning," Coleman added.

"He's not been training on the grass or a cool-down session. He said he had discomfort, so we took no chances.

"It's untrue that he trained, we wouldn't take a chance. We've been here before, it's not like we've never played without him.

"We're disappointed but it can't be helped. We have to wait and see how long - that news will come from Real Madrid."