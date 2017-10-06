Jupp Heynckes: Bayern Munich reappoint ex-manager until end of the season

Jupp Heynckes
Bayern Munich became the first German side to win a 'treble' of the three most prestigious competitions available under Jupp Heynckes

Bayern Munich have appointed former coach Jupp Heynckes as their manager until the end of the season following Carlo Ancelotti's sacking.

Ancelotti left in September with Bayern third in the Bundesliga, five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Heynckes, 72, has coached Bayern over three periods, most recently in 2013 when the side won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble.

"I would not have returned to any other club in the world," he said.

Heynckes considered retiring in 2013 and at the time said he would not coach again in the Bundesliga.

But he will take over at the club on Monday with Bayern hosting SC Freiburg on Saturday 14 October.

