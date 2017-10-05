2018 World Cup play-off: Syria 1-1 Australia

From the section

Syria striker Omar Al Somah plays club football in Saudi Arabia for Al Ahli

Omar Al Somah scored a late penalty as Syria kept their 2018 World Cup hopes alive with a draw in the first leg of their play-off against Australia.

In their previous match, striker Al Somah netted an injury-time equaliser against Iran as Syria finished third in their Asian qualifying group.

He also converted the leveller in Malaysia - where Syria play their home games - after Robbie Kruse's opener.

The return leg takes place in Sydney next Tuesday (kick-off 10:00 BST).

Tomi Juric twice hit the post for the visitors, while Mouaiad Al Ajjan could have won it for Syria in injury time, but his strike was brilliantly kept out by Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy started for the Socceroos, while QPR's Massimo Luongo came on as a second-half substitute.

The winner of the tie will go on to face a Concacaf side in another two-legged match next month for a place at the World Cup.

Syria's equaliser sparked wild celebrations from players and fans