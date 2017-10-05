Match ends, Syria 1, Australia 1.
2018 World Cup play-off: Syria 1-1 Australia
Omar Al Somah scored a late penalty as Syria kept their 2018 World Cup hopes alive with a draw in the first leg of their play-off against Australia.
In their previous match, striker Al Somah netted an injury-time equaliser against Iran as Syria finished third in their Asian qualifying group.
He also converted the leveller in Malaysia - where Syria play their home games - after Robbie Kruse's opener.
The return leg takes place in Sydney next Tuesday (kick-off 10:00 BST).
Tomi Juric twice hit the post for the visitors, while Mouaiad Al Ajjan could have won it for Syria in injury time, but his strike was brilliantly kept out by Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.
Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy started for the Socceroos, while QPR's Massimo Luongo came on as a second-half substitute.
The winner of the tie will go on to face a Concacaf side in another two-legged match next month for a place at the World Cup.
Line-ups
Syria
- 1Almeh
- 21Youssef
- 2Al MasriBooked at 87mins
- 18Al Medani
- 3Ajjan
- 8Al MaowasSubstituted forAl Khatibat 76'minutes
- 20Al MbayedBooked at 13mins
- 14Haj Mohamad
- 13KalfaSubstituted forAl Jafalat 45'minutes
- 9Al Soma
- 7KharbinBooked at 78minsSubstituted forMardikianat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Al Baour
- 5Somi
- 6Jenyat
- 10Al Khatib
- 11Al Jafal
- 15Al Shbli
- 16Mido
- 17Omari
- 19Mardikian
- 22Al-Youssef
- 23Madanieh
Australia
- 1Ryan
- 20Sainsbury
- 2DegenekBooked at 51mins
- 6Jurman
- 10KruseSubstituted forLuongoat 69'minutes
- 13Mooy
- 5MilliganBooked at 45mins
- 7LeckieBooked at 80mins
- 16Behich
- 19RisdonBooked at 36minsSubstituted forRukavytsyaat 63'minutes
- 9JuricSubstituted forRogicat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3B Smith
- 4Cahill
- 11Goodwin
- 12Langerak
- 14Troisi
- 15Amini
- 17Rukavytsya
- 18Vukovic
- 21Luongo
- 22Irvine
- 23Rogic
- Referee:
- Alireza Faghani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Syria 1, Australia 1.
Offside, Syria. Oday Al Jafal tries a through ball, but Omar Al Soma is caught offside.
Aziz Behich (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Firas Al Khatib (Syria).
Attempt missed. Firas Al Khatib (Syria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oday Al Jafal.
Foul by Tomas Rogic (Australia).
Mardik Mardikian (Syria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Syria. Fahd Youssef tries a through ball, but Mardik Mardikian is caught offside.
Corner, Syria. Conceded by Mat Ryan.
Attempt saved. Mouaiad Al Ajjan (Syria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Firas Al Khatib.
Attempt blocked. Oday Al Jafal (Syria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Mark Milligan (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mardik Mardikian (Syria).
Offside, Australia. Tomas Rogic tries a through ball, but Nikita Rukavytsya is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ibrahim Almeh (Syria) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Trent Sainsbury (Australia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.
Booking
Hadi Al Masri (Syria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Massimo Luongo (Australia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hadi Al Masri (Syria).
Goal!
Goal! Syria 1, Australia 1. Omar Al Soma (Syria) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Mathew Leckie (Australia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Syria. Omar Al Soma draws a foul in the penalty area.
Hand ball by Mark Milligan (Australia).
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Tomas Rogic replaces Tomi Juric.
Substitution
Substitution, Syria. Mardik Mardikian replaces Omar Kharbin.
Booking
Mathew Leckie (Australia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mathew Leckie (Australia).
Mouaiad Al Ajjan (Syria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikita Rukavytsya (Australia).
Hadi Al Masri (Syria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Omar Kharbin (Syria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Milligan (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Kharbin (Syria).
Attempt saved. Omar Al Soma (Syria) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Firas Al Khatib.
Attempt missed. Tamer Haj Mohamad (Syria) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Massimo Luongo (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Omar Kharbin (Syria).
Foul by Mark Milligan (Australia).