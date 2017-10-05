Agon Mehmeti: Oxford United striker out for several weeks with torn hamstring

Agon Mehmeti
Agon Mehmeti joined Oxford on a one-year deal in September

Oxford United striker Agon Mehmeti is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with a torn hamstring.

The 27-year-old was carried off on a stretcher eight minutes into his first start against Brighton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

The Albania international now faces a spell on the sidelines as he recovers.

"I think it's because he stretched the leg in a way that the muscle felt a lot of stress," the League One side's boss Pep Clotet told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It could be a few weeks because it's not a small one. We have enough depth in the squad to get through this."

