Republic of Ireland: Martin O'Neill wants contract extension

Martin O'Neill has been in charge of the Republic of Ireland since November 2013.

World Cup qualifying: Republic of Ireland v Moldova Date: Friday, 6 October Venue: Aviva Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has expressed a desire to extend his contract until 2020.

O'Neill says he has spoken to Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney about a new two-year deal.

"I think there is a willingness on both sides [to continue]," O'Neill stated.

The Republic play Moldova in Dublin on Friday and visit Wales on Monday needing to win both World Cup qualifiers to stay in the hunt for a play-off place for the 2018 tournament.

Shane Long, James McCarthy and Harry Arter all trained ahead of Friday's game with the manager boasting a fully fit squad.

O'Neill, 65, has been in charge for almost four years and led the country to the Euro 2016 finals in France.

"I think there is much to look forward to," said the former Celtic,. Aston Villa and Sunderland boss.

"We qualified for a competition and I think season tickets have gone from 4,000 to 16,000 so I think there is some evidence we are doing okay.

"We're still in the mix and one out of one [qualifying] at this minute is not too bad."