Leyton Orient: David Mooney tired of 'same old garbage' in winless run

David Mooney (left) is in his second spell at Leyton Orient, having spent four years with the club between 2011 and 2015

Leyton Orient captain David Mooney says he is tired of the "same old garbage" after the club's winless streak was extended to six games.

The O's lost 2-1 at Tranmere on Wednesday and have slipped from second to 17th in the National League after taking one point from a possible 18.

"It is deja vu and everyone is a bit down," he told BBC Radio London.

"We need to become a bit more nasty, battle-hardened and streetwise and learn how to control a game."

Orient are adapting to life in non-league after suffering relegation from League Two last season - their second relegation in three campaigns.

"We have been a big club before when we were in League One and winning every week," Mooney, 32, added.

"I remember the great days not too long ago. I am a big believer that they are only around the corner.

"But how long is the corner? We have to start turning it soon."

Having lost at Prenton Park, Orient are staying in the north west before their trip to Barrow on Saturday.

Mooney believes the time together as a squad between games may provide an opportunity to assess their recent form.

"It gives me a chance to get everybody together to tell them what it means to play for this club and the standards we should set," said the Irishman.

"Maybe they have slipped, both on and off the pitch, over the last few weeks. That is something I need to clamp down and something we as a group need to sort out."