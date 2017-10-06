Aden Flint: Player of the month was not expecting to play in September for Bristol City

Aden Flint has scored 32 goals in 209 appearances for Bristol City

Championship player of the month Aden Flint says he was not even expecting to play for Bristol City in September after nearly leaving the club.

The defender was unsettled by transfer speculation in August, with City rejecting two bids from Birmingham.

But he scored the winner against Reading on his return to the side and has been key to the Robins' good start.

"I was not really expecting to play, but played, scored a goal and have not looked back since," Flint said.

"I was told I was only coming in for one game and to bide my time, because Bailey Wright and Nathan Baker were doing exceptionally well in the games leading up the Reading game."

Flint has has not been on the losing side so far this season, scoring three goals and helping to keep three clean sheets in seven Championship games.

The centre-back's form has helped Bristol City reach fourth place in the Championship - an achievement that has also seen head coach Lee Johnson win the manager of the month award.

"Last season was a tough one for everyone, given the run of form we went through, but this season is a new one, albeit one I started a month later because of what was going on," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

"But I've got my head down, worked hard, concentrated on myself, waited for my chance and taken it."