Richard Money: Solihull appoint former Walsall and Cambridge boss as manager

Richard Money has previously guided Walsall and Cambridge to promotion

Solihull Moors have appointed Richard Money as their new manager after Liam McDonald left the National League club on Wednesday.

Money, 61, who has also managed Walsall, Luton and Cambridge, takes charge of a side 23rd in the fifth tier and winless in six games.

"There is ambition and potential at Solihull but my first job is to focus on accumulating points," Money said.

"I am not a magician and I know we will lose some matches as we move forward."

Money won the League Two title with Walsall in 2007 and led Cambridge back to the Football League in 2014.

"I want to build confidence and we will then see where it takes us," Money added.

"Since my days at Walsall I have lived in Sutton Coldfield, and this appointment allows me to balance my home life whilst I relish the challenge at the football club."