Terry McPhillips: Blackpool appoint chief scout as new assistant manager

Terry McPhillips had been Blackpool's chief scout this season

Blackpool have appointed Terry McPhillips as their assistant manager after first-team coach Richie Kyle left to join the Football Association.

The 49-year-old previously worked as assistant to Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer during his time at Blackburn Rovers.

"I'm delighted to get back on the training pitch and I'm really looking forward to coaching," McPhillips said.

"It has been nearly two years since I was last in this position and I have missed it."

McPhillips had been working as Blackpool's chief scout, a role he had taken up this summer, and has previously been head of youth at Blackburn and an assistant academy director at Crewe Alexandra.

Kyle left the League One club on Tuesday to become a national specialist coach with the FA and the England national team.

"I have a long-standing relationship with Terry and I really value his input. He's a fantastic coach with a great work ethic and is someone I trust implicitly," Bowyer said.

"He's played a key role this summer in identifying some of the signings we've brought to the club, and is already familiar to the players and rest of the coaching staff. His transition to this role will be a seamless one."