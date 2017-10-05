BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Loan football 'a big stepping stone' for Kane

Loan football 'a big stepping stone' for Kane

England striker Harry Kane describes his time playing on loan early in his career as "a big stepping stone" in the Tottenham forward's development during a discussion about opportunities for young players on the Premier League Show.

WATCH MORE: Lack of first team opportunities worries Southgate

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show, Thursday 5 October from 22:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

