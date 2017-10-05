2018 World Cup: Date set for South Africa v Senegal replay

All four teams from Group D of African World Cup qualifying can still win a place in Russia

South Africa will face Senegal on 10 November in the World Cup qualifier that Fifa annulled after a referee was found guilty of "match manipulation."

The game will be played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The two sides will then complete their World Cup campaign with the return fixture in Dakar four days later.

South Africa won last November's tie 2-1, but Fifa then found Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey guilty of match manipulation.

Fifa has since banned Lamptey for life and that decision was upheld by international sport judicial body, the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Group D Table: Played Points Burkina Faso 4 6 Cape Verde 4 6 Senegal 3 5 South Africa 3 1

Lamptey has now turned to the Swiss civil courts in the hope of having the ban lifted.

Burkina Faso and Cape Verde lead Group D with six points from four matches while Senegal have five and South Africa one from three matches.

This Saturday, South Africa host Burkina Faso and Cape Verde have home advantage against Senegal.

Only group winners in Africa qualify for the World Cup finals in Russia.