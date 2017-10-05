Scottish Gossip: Gordon Strachan, Scotland v Slovakia, Hampden, Kilmarnock, Motherwell,

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish FA plan to reach a decision on the future of Hampden as Scotland's national stadium by Christmas. (Daily Mail)

Scotland head coach Gordon Strachan says his players must hold their nerve in tonight's pivotal World Cup qualifier with Slovakia. (Daily Record)

Former Newcastle coach John Carver is in the frame for the vacant Kilmarnock job. (Daily Record)

Paul Hartley says anything less than a return to the top flight will represent failure after becoming the new manager at Falkirk.(Sun)

Motherwell are ready to open talks with manager Stephen Robinson over a contract extension. (Sun)

Injured Scotland skipper Scott Brown has backed Celtic team-mate Callum McGregor to thrive on the big occasion if he is handed his Scotland debut against Slovakia. (Daily Mail)

Gordon will make his 50th appearance for Scotland tonight

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has revealed that injured Hearts centre-half Aaron Hughes may struggle to make his country's World Cup play-off matches next month. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Bayern Munich set to appoint 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes for a third time ahead of their Champions League double-header with Celtic.(Sun)

Celtic's Craig Gordon, who will win his 50th Scotland cap tonight, is a top keeper and will shut up his critics says former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan refuses to look beyond the must-win showdown with Slovakia. (Scotsman)

SFA president Alan McRae wants Gordon Strachan to stay on as Scotland boss - even if they miss out on a World Cup place. (Sun)

Four players are a booking away from missing Scotland's final group game in Slovenia on Sunday; Leigh Griffiths, Charlie Mulgrew, James McArthur and Grant Hanley. (Daily Express, print edition)

Chelsea and Spain star Cesc Fabregas finally admits he threw pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson in the 'Battle of the Buffet' at Old Trafford in 2004. (Daily Telegraph)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scrum-half Ali Price urges unbeaten Glasgow Warriors to hunt down Cheetahs on their visit to South Africa tomorrow. (Scotsman)

John Higgins suffered yet another defeat to Mark Davies at snooker's European Masters in Belgium. The world number 39 has won nine of the past 11 meetings with Scotland's four-time world champion. (Daily Express, print edition)