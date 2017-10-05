Martin Cassidy: Jersey boss hopes Northern Ireland U21s draw is helpful

Jersey are waiting for their bid to join Uefa to be discussed by existing members

Jersey manager Martin Cassidy says his side's 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland Under-21s shows that the island is capable of playing internationals.

Last week the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Uefa's congress must vote on Jersey's application to become an international football nation.

"Hopefully this helps our bid," Cassidy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It shows that we are not a million miles away from what the smaller nations would be expected to be."

Jersey's side, which had an average age of 23 went behind after just three minutes when Mark Sykes calmly slotted in the opener for the visitors.

But Jersey were soon level when Calvin Weir got the slightest of touches on brother Michael Weir's corner.

Northern Ireland were using the game as part of their preparation for next week's Euro Under-21 qualifying match against Estonia.

"I'm really pleased. we're getting a good habit of playing against top sides and showing that we certainly can compete," added Cassidy.

"I'm not stupid enough to say that we matched them or were better than them, but we can compete and be hard to beat and we've got players that can create chances.

"The more games like this we get we'll start taking those chances."