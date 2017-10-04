BBC Sport - Neil Warnock enjoying 'right fit' as Cardiff manager

Warnock enjoying 'right fit' at Cardiff

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says he feels at home at the Championship club as he reflects on a year in charge.

The 68-year-old is also celebrating 50 years in football this season and would like to cap it by leading the Bluebirds to promotion.

