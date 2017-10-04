BBC Sport - Neil Warnock enjoying 'right fit' as Cardiff manager
Warnock enjoying 'right fit' at Cardiff
- From the section Football
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says he feels at home at the Championship club as he reflects on a year in charge.
The 68-year-old is also celebrating 50 years in football this season and would like to cap it by leading the Bluebirds to promotion.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired