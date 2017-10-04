SWPL: Hibernian beat Celtic to close gap on Glasgow City

Abi Harrison scored twice to seal victory for Hibs

Hibernian closed the gap on Scottish Women's Premier League leaders Glasgow City to two points with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Celtic at Easter Road.

Ruesha Littlejohn chipped Celtic ahead but Katey Turner fired Hibs level before the break.

Littlejohn was sent off after picking up a second booking for dissent, and Abi Harrison took advantage of the extra space to put Hibs in front.

And Harrison added a third late on as Celtic tired.

Ainslie Park is Hibs' usual venue but they were given use of Easter Road for the evening in what was head coach Chris Roberts' final home match in charge.

Roberts will take up a new role at Bristol City as first team coach and technical director after next week's game with Aberdeen.

Harrison looked certain to give the home fans an early goal when she pounced on a loose pass and found herself one on one with the goalkeeper.

However, Cheryl McCulloch did brilliantly to get back and challenge, although Harrison did manage to pull the ball back for Lisa Robertson, who side-footed wide.

An audacious effort from Jamie-Lee Napier almost gave Celtic a stunning opener. The 17-year-took aim from an angle outside the box and saw her shot beat the goalkeeper but thump off the post.

But, 20 minutes in, Celtic did take the lead. Littlejohn raced on to Kirsty Howat's through ball and coolly chipped goalkeeper Jenna Fife.

After four defeats out of four against Hibs this season, the goal meant a lot to David Haley's side, but Hibs took just four minutes to level.

Turner cut inside her marker and hammered in a shot which goalkeeper Megan Cunningham got to but could not hold, and it squirmed beneath her over the line.

Harrison headed just wide from a Turner cross and Rachael Small and Turner both threatened as Hibs took control of the game.

It was Celtic who should have re-taken the lead, though, when Courtney Whyte cracked a long shot from near the centre circle off the bar, with Howat first to the rebound but hitting it straight at goalkeeper Fife.

Turner was in the mood for Hibs and she bamboozled two defenders but shot into the side netting.

Celtic were defending well, but Littlejohn's dismissal made the last 20 minutes more difficult and their resistance was soon broken.

Harrison found a gap between the two centre-halves and slotted home.

And Harrison added a third when she stepped inside her marker and finished from close range.

Siobhan Hunter had a header cleared off the line for Hibs, but a fourth goal would have been harsh on the visitors.