Irish League Preview

Chris Morgan and Joel Taggart look forward to Saturday's Irish Premiership action and tells us their scoreline predictions.

Cliftonville will be buoyed by last weekend's comeback win over champions Linfield and Reds boss Barry Gray goes up against his former team Warrenpoint Town at Solitude.

Colin Nixon made a record 792 appearances for Glentoran but he will be out to beat the east Belfast side as Ards manager while Dungannon Swifts take on Ballymena United at Stangmore Park.