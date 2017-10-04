BBC Sport - Kelo the parrot in a flap over Northern Ireland v Germany game
Kelo the parrot in a flap over NI game
Kelo the parrot chirps his support for Northern Ireland but his owner's plan to take him to the World Cup qualifier against Germany has ruffled a few feathers.
Linda Corry often hears Kelo belt out "Green and White Army", one of the favourites of the Northern Ireland faithful.
However, she was later informed that Kelo would not be allowed into Windsor Park on Thursday night on health and safety grounds.
