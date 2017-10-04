BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy says Scotland's Connor Syme has a "very solid game"
McIlroy "very impressed" by Syme
- From the section Football
Scotland's Connor Syme finished 12th in his first European Tour event and Rory McIlroy believes he could soon "be well on his way to getting his Tour card" after the pair playing a practice round ahead of the Dunhill Links.
