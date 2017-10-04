Slovakia will seek to "impose their play" on Scotland in World Cup qualifier

Slovakia manager Jan Kosak and midfielder Marek Hamsik are prepared for a tough game at Hamden

Slovakia manager Jan Kosak says his side can't wait for tomorrow's World Cup qualifier at Hampden as "football is a religion here".

Kosak added that playing Wales and England at the Euros last year was ideal preparation for meeting Scotland and his intention is to "impose our play" on the game.

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik says the players know what it takes to win

They are expecting an aggressive approach from Scotland.

Both player and coach were unimpressed that some of their luggage went missing for a time at Glasgow Airport, making them 15 minutes late for their training session at Hampden.

More to follow