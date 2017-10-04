Rico Henry: Brentford defender suffers 'significant' knee injury

Rico Henry (right) joined Brentford from Walsall in August 2016 but had to wait until February 2017 to make his first-team debut because of a shoulder injury

Brentford left-back Rico Henry faces a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a "significant" injury to his right knee which requires surgery.

The 20-year-old was stretchered off in the first half of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.

"No timescales will be placed on Rico's return," Bees head of medical Neil Greig told the club website.

"However it's reasonable to expect that he will require a lengthy period of recovery and reconditioning."

Henry will have surgery on the injury later in October.

He has made eight appearances for the Championship club this season, and 20 in total since moving to Griffin Park in August 2016.