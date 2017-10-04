BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: England youngsters' lack of Premier League game time is a concern
Lack of top-flight time worries Southgate
Gareth Southgate says that the lack of top-flight football being played by young English players is a concern for him.
The England boss was responding to a BBC Sport study which discovered that England's Under-21 players have played less top-flight football this season than their Spanish, German and Italian counterparts.
