Arsenal: Alisher Usmanov 'not holding' talks over selling stake in club

Arsenal investor Alisher Usmanov says he is "not holding any talks" with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke about selling his stake in the club.

It has been reported that Kroenke, who owns 67% of the shares, has made a bid to buy out Usmanov's 30% stake.

However, Usmanov, 64, said his interest in Arsenal is "long term".

"I see my 30% stake as an important aspect in protecting the best interests of the fans in the club," he said on Wednesday.

