Rangers: Niko Kranjcar and Danny Wilson back in training

Niko Kranjcar (left) missed most of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury

Rangers defender Danny Wilson and midfielder Niko Kranjcar have returned to training following recent injuries.

Scotland cap Wilson, 25, has missed the past three games with a calf injury while Croatia's Kranjcar, 33, had been troubled with a knee problem.

Kranjcar was absent in Rangers' past four matches.

Defender Bruno Alves, 35, has recovered from his calf problem and was fit enough to join up with the Portugal squad.

All three of Wilson's appearances this season have been as a substitute

Alves missed Rangers' 2-0 defeat by Celtic and the 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical, but is now preparing for his country's final two World Cup qualifying matches against Andorra on Saturday and Switzerland on Tuesday.

Manager Pedro Caixinha told Rangers TV: "Niko started with us yesterday and he will be with us today again.

"It is like a programme, two days on and one day off with Steve [Walker] doing the physio work.

"And Danny Wilson, he is supposed to start with us today so let's see how it goes."

Alves posted on Instagram: "Happy for first training after injury and back to Portugal national team!"