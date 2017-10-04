Jay Spearing: Blackpool sign former Bolton Wanderers midfielder

Jay Spearing made 173 appearances for Bolton Wanderers between 2012 and 2017

Blackpool have signed former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Jay Spearing on a deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old had been without a club since his release by Bolton at the end of last season, but has been training with the Seasiders this term.

"The manager gave me the confidence to come in and train, as well as the time to try and get fit," Spearing said.

"The standard of the lads in training has been brilliant and the gaffer's got them playing in the right direction."

Blackpool are ninth in League One and face an away game at Walsall on Saturday.

