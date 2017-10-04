Falkirk: Paul Hartley appointed as the club's new manager

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

New Falkirk manager Paul Hartley
Paul Hartley guided Dundee to promotion to the Premiership and will now be tasked to do the same with Falkirk

Former Alloa and Dundee boss Paul Hartley is to be appointed the new manager of Falkirk, BBC Scotland has learned.

He will sign a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Championship club.

Falkirk have been looking for a replacement for Peter Houston, who was sacked 10 days ago.

Hartley, 40, was manager at Dundee until April of this year, when he was sacked as the club battled against relegation from the Premiership.

The former Celtic, Hearts and Scotland midfielder led Alloa to successive promotions and then took Dundee into the Premiership.

He also secured a top-six finish with the Dark Blues during his time in charge of Dundee, where he also had a spell as a player.

