Celtic duo Jozo Simunovic & Mikael Lustig injured

Jozo Simunovic, Mikael Lustig and Nir Bitton have all played in central defence for Celtic this season

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has sustained a hamstring injury two weeks before the club's Champions League trip to face Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old's injury has ruled him out of Bosnia-Herzegovina's World Cup qualifiers with Belgium and Estonia, his FA has confirmed.

Fellow defender Mikael Lustig suffered a knock before Sweden's games with Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Swedish media reported full-back Lustig, 30, sat out training.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has had to cope with several injuries to his defenders this season, with Dedryck Boyata recently returning from a knee problem.

Fellow centre-half Erik Sviatchenko has returned to training, the Denmark player, 26, having been out since early August with a knee injury.

Israel midfielder Nir Bitton, 25, has deputised in defence at times this season.

Celtic, who resume their domestic season against Dundee on 14 October, have three points in Champions League Group B along with Bayern, who boast a better goal difference.

The 18 October meeting in Germany is the first of a double-header between the two sides, with Bayern visiting Celtic Park on 31 October.