Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-4 Belgium

Michy Batshuayi drew Belgium level after Bosnia-Herzegovina led for 20 minutes either side of half-time

Belgium's thrilling victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina pushed Northern Ireland closer to a guaranteed place in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have the worst record of the nine second-placed teams.

They can be overtaken in Group H by Greece, but if Greece fail to win in Cyprus, Northern Ireland's place in the play-offs will be assured.

Yannick Carrasco's goal sealed victory for Belgium, whose 39 goals is the most in European qualifying.

They were given the lead by Huddersfield's Thomas Meunier, only for the hosts to hit back through Haris Medunjanin and Edin Visca.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen restored Belgium's advantage, only for Dario Dumic to pull Bosnia-Herzegovina level in the 82nd minute.

But, a minute later, Carrasco gave Belgium the points.

His intervention not only helped Northern Ireland, but also Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Scotland will be guaranteed a play-off place if they beat Slovenia on Sunday, as will the winner of Monday's game between Wales and the Republic.