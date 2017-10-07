World Cup Qualifying - European - Group H
Bos-Herze3Belgium4

Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-4 Belgium

Michy Batshuayi scores
Michy Batshuayi drew Belgium level after Bosnia-Herzegovina led for 20 minutes either side of half-time

Belgium's thrilling victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina pushed Northern Ireland closer to a guaranteed place in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have the worst record of the nine second-placed teams.

They can be overtaken in Group H by Greece, but if Greece fail to win in Cyprus, Northern Ireland's place in the play-offs will be assured.

Yannick Carrasco's goal sealed victory for Belgium, whose 39 goals is the most in European qualifying.

They were given the lead by Huddersfield's Thomas Meunier, only for the hosts to hit back through Haris Medunjanin and Edin Visca.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen restored Belgium's advantage, only for Dario Dumic to pull Bosnia-Herzegovina level in the 82nd minute.

But, a minute later, Carrasco gave Belgium the points.

His intervention not only helped Northern Ireland, but also Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

Scotland will be guaranteed a play-off place if they beat Slovenia on Sunday, as will the winner of Monday's game between Wales and the Republic.

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

  • 1Begovic
  • 6Vranjes
  • 4Dumic
  • 15Sunjic
  • 5KolasinacBooked at 90mins
  • 7BesicBooked at 16minsSubstituted forJajaloat 62'minutes
  • 19ViscaSubstituted forHajrovicat 71'minutes
  • 10MedunjaninSubstituted forIbisevicat 75'minutes
  • 16Lulic
  • 17DuljevicBooked at 89mins
  • 11Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 2Cocalic
  • 3Susic
  • 8Cimirot
  • 9Ibisevic
  • 12Sehic
  • 13Milicevic
  • 14Krunic
  • 18Kodro
  • 20Hajrovic
  • 21Jajalo
  • 22Piric
  • 23Bilbija

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 3VermaelenBooked at 54mins
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 8FellainiSubstituted forDendonckerat 29'minutes
  • 21CarrascoBooked at 21minsSubstituted forChadliat 86'minutes
  • 14MertensSubstituted forTielemansat 45'minutes
  • 10Hazard
  • 9BatshuayiBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Dendoncker
  • 6Tielemans
  • 11Mirallas
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 16Defour
  • 17Origi
  • 18Hazard
  • 19Kabasele
  • 20Boyata
  • 22Chadli
  • 23Ciman
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home15
Away22
Shots on Target
Home6
Away11
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Belgium 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Belgium 4.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.

Offside, Belgium. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Booking

Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Booking

Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

Dario Dumic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Senad Lulic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Booking

Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Thomas Meunier (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt saved. Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Senad Lulic.

Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Nacer Chadli replaces Yannick Carrasco.

Goal!

Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Belgium 4. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Goal!

Goal! Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Belgium 3. Dario Dumic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Izet Hajrovic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.

Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vedad Ibisevic.

Offside, Belgium. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Vedad Ibisevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Haris Duljevic.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

Vedad Ibisevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Yannick Carrasco.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ognjen Vranjes (Bosnia and Herzegovina) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Vedad Ibisevic replaces Haris Medunjanin.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Haris Duljevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Senad Lulic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden96122671919
2France85211551017
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Belarus8125416-125
6Luxembourg9126725-185

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands9234415-119
5Latvia9117318-154
6Andorra8116217-154

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany99003833527
2Northern Ireland96121751219
3Czech Rep93331210212
4Norway93151616010
5Azerbaijan9315914-510
6San Marino9009246-440

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia95311910918
2Wales9450135817
3R. of Ireland9441116516
4Austria93331312112
5Georgia9054813-55
6Moldova9027422-182

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland971124121222
2Denmark96121971219
3Montenegro95131881016
4Romania9333119212
5Armenia9207925-166
6Kazakhstan9027525-202

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97201731423
2Scotland95221510517
3Slovakia9504147715
4Slovenia9423105514
5Lithuania9135719-126
6Malta9018322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98103533225
2Italy96212081220
3Albania94141012-213
4Israel94051014-412
5Macedonia92251115-48
6Liechtenstein9009135-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98103963325
2Bos-Herze942322121014
3Greece8341115613
4Estonia93241217-511
5Cyprus8314812-410
6Gibraltar9009343-400

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland9612147719
2Croatia9522134917
3Ukraine9522137617
4Turkey94231211114
5Finland9225711-48
6Kosovo9018322-191
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

