Oldham Athletic yet to pay players and staff for September

Oldham Athletic have won three of their 11 games in League One this season

League One side Oldham Athletic have told BBC Radio Manchester that they are yet to pay their players and staff for the month of September.

It is the third time Oldham, which is the subject of potential investment, have not paid wages on time since 2011.

"The club is working to resolve the situation as soon as possible," a spokesperson told BBC Radio Manchester.

The Latics recently sacked manager John Sheridan after they took just four points from their opening nine games.

Interim boss Richie Wellens has won both of his games in charge to guide Oldham out of the League One relegation places.

Former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf had been linked with the vacant manager's job, although he is now out of the running.