BBC Sport - Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says his players believe they can upset Germany

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says his side can "make life difficult" for Germany in Thursday's World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park.

A point will guarantee Northern Ireland a place in next month's play-offs while a draw will be enough for Germany to clinch top spot in Group C and World Cup qualification.

"It's not going to be purely about containment. First of all, it's about being difficult to beat and then finding a way to win," said O'Neill.

