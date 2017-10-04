Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says his side can "make life difficult" for Germany in Thursday's World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park.

A point will guarantee Northern Ireland a place in next month's play-offs while a draw will be enough for Germany to clinch top spot in Group C and World Cup qualification.

"It's not going to be purely about containment. First of all, it's about being difficult to beat and then finding a way to win," said O'Neill.