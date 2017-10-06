World Cup Qualifying - European - Group G
Spain3Albania0

Spain 3-0 Albania

Spain's Rodrigo celebrates giving Spain the lead against Albania
Spain have won their past seven World Cup qualifying games

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was jeered by fans as Spain qualified for next summer's World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Albania.

Pique said before the game he would not be driven out of the national team by fans opposed to his public support for the Catalonia independence referendum.

Jeers rang out from Spain fans each time the 30-year-old touched the ball in Alicante.

Goals by Rodrigo, Isco and Thiago sent Spain through with one match to spare.

Group G

Pique, 30, will miss Monday's final game in Israel (19:45 BST) through suspension, after picking up a second-half booking for pulling back Armando Sadiku.

Manchester City midfielder David Silva also picked up his second yellow card of the qualifying campaign, ruling him out of the Jerusalem tie.

Group G winners Spain are five points ahead of Italy, who were surprisingly held to a 1-1 home draw by Macedonia.

Difficult night for Pique

Pique tweeted a picture on Sunday of his voting in the referendum - a vote which was opposed by Spain's national authorities and declared illegal by its Prime Minister - with a message that "together we are unstoppable in defending democracy".

He later said he will retire from international football if the federation wishes.

The former Manchester United player had been given a taste of what to expect in Alicante after he was jeered by some fans at a training session ahead of this game.

Spain fans
Not all Spain fans jeered Gerard Pique. One supporter held up a sign which said 'Pique you are the best. I want your shirt'

On Friday, supporters directed their displeasure towards the player, despite helping Spain to an easy win over Albania.

The 2010 world champions went 3-0 up inside half-an-hour.

Brazil-born forward Rodrigo had already wasted two good chances when he put the hosts ahead with a quality shot on the turn.

Real Madrid's Isco lashed home the second from 10 yards before Thiago headed home the third.

Pique finished the game on the substitutes' bench after being replaced in the 59th minute by Real Madrid's Nacho, to a mixture of jeers and applause.

Azzurri face play-offs after Macedonia draw

Four-time world champions Italy will have to qualify for next summer's tournament via the play-offs after conceding a late equaliser at home to Macedonia.

They would have taken the race to finish top of Group G into the 10th and final round of games with a win, although Spain have a far superior goal difference.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini put Italy ahead five minutes before half-time in Turin.

However, the hosts were stunned when Aleksandar Trajkovski levelled in the 77th minute.

Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon became the joint fourth most-capped player of all time when the 39-year-old made his 172nd appearance for his country.

Macedonia's players celebrate scoring against Italy
Macedonia are unbeaten in three World Cup qualifying games

Line-ups

Spain

  • 1de Gea
  • 4Odriozola
  • 3PiquéBooked at 48minsSubstituted forNachoat 60'minutes
  • 15Ramos
  • 18Alba
  • 8Koke
  • 14Ñíguez
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 21SilvaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forAsensioat 74'minutes
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forAdurizat 82'minutes
  • 22Isco

Substitutes

  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 5Illarramendi
  • 6Nacho
  • 7Callejón
  • 9Aduriz
  • 11Pedro
  • 12Viera
  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 16Monreal
  • 17Iago Aspas
  • 20Asensio
  • 23Reina

Albania

  • 1Berisha
  • 13BalliuSubstituted forSadikuat 45'minutes
  • 4HysajBooked at 70mins
  • 18Ajeti
  • 5Veseli
  • 15MemollaSubstituted forAgolliat 45'minutes
  • 14XhakaBooked at 26mins
  • 20KaceBooked at 29mins
  • 9Memushaj
  • 17GrezdaBooked at 47minsSubstituted forLatifiat 66'minutes
  • 11LlullakuBooked at 14mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lila
  • 3Lenjani
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 7Agolli
  • 8Basha
  • 10Sadiku
  • 12Hoxha
  • 19Latifi
  • 21Ahmedi
  • 22Ndoj
  • 23Kolici
Referee:
Aleksei Eskov

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home28
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Spain 3, Albania 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Spain 3, Albania 0.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Arlind Ajeti (Albania).

Offside, Spain. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Azdren Llullaku (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ledian Memushaj.

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (Spain).

Azdren Llullaku (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Arlind Ajeti.

Attempt blocked. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Aritz Aduriz replaces Rodrigo Moreno.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.

Foul by Nacho (Spain).

Armando Sadiku (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Isco.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Koke (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liridon Latifi (Albania).

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Marco Asensio replaces David Silva.

Attempt missed. Armando Sadiku (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Liridon Latifi (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Azdren Llullaku.

Attempt missed. Isco (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Elseid Hysaj (Albania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rodrigo Moreno (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Albania).

Armando Sadiku (Albania) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Elseid Hysaj with a cross.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Spain).

Ergys Kace (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Silva (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Offside, Albania. Ansi Agolli tries a through ball, but Armando Sadiku is caught offside.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania. Liridon Latifi replaces Eros Grezda.

Booking

David Silva (Spain) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by David Silva (Spain).

Ansi Agolli (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

David Silva (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Armando Sadiku (Albania).

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th October 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany99003833527
2Northern Ireland96121751219
3Czech Rep93331210212
4Norway93151616010
5Azerbaijan9315914-510
6San Marino9009246-440

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia95311910918
2Wales9450135817
3R. of Ireland9441116516
4Austria93331312112
5Georgia9054813-55
6Moldova9027422-182

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland971124121222
2Denmark96121971219
3Montenegro95131881016
4Romania9333119212
5Armenia9207925-166
6Kazakhstan9027525-202

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97201731423
2Scotland95221510517
3Slovakia9504147715
4Slovenia9423105514
5Lithuania9135719-126
6Malta9018322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98103533225
2Italy96212081220
3Albania94141012-213
4Israel94051014-412
5Macedonia92251115-48
6Liechtenstein9009135-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland9612147719
2Croatia9522134917
3Ukraine9522137617
4Turkey94231211114
5Finland9225711-48
6Kosovo9018322-191
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

