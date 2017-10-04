Liam McDonald: Solihull Moors part company with manager by mutual agreement

Solihull Moors are without a league win in six games

National League side Solihull Moors have parted company with their manager Liam McDonald by mutual agreement.

The 32-year-old had been in charge for less than a year and departs with Solihull sitting 23rd in the table, with only eight points in 14 games.

Solihull said the decision came after a "string of disappointing results".

"Football is a results-driven business and given the poor start to the season, it is right for me to hand over the reigns at this time," McDonald said.

The club say they hope to be in a position to announce a new manager very soon, but coach Keith Bertschin and head of football Mark Fogarty will take charge of Saturday's home match against Hartlepool.

McDonald was appointed in November 2016 to replace Marcus Bignot, who had led Solihull into the National League the previous season.

"We have had a spate of injuries and many of our games have been very close," added McDonald. "However, that is not good enough.

"I am proud of keeping Moors in the National League and wish the players and everyone associated with the club the best for the future."