Gary O'Neil: Bristol City midfielder to undergo surgery

Gary O'Neil will go under the knife in the coming days

Bristol City midfielder Gary O'Neil is to have surgery on a recurring hamstring injury that will see him ruled out for three months.

The 34-year-old featured four times for the Championship side in August but has been having injections recently to get him through games.

"We've tried everything possible to help him through non-operative measures to try to get him right," head coach Lee Johnson said.

"The only step now is surgery."