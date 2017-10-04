Premier League TV rights: Clubs fail to reach decision on overseas rights payments

Chelsea and Manchester City are two of the teams applying pressure for a new deal

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to adjourn a meeting about ending the equal distribution of global television money until next month.

The new plan proposed a split in the global revenue, so that 35% would be divided according to league position.

The six richest clubs - Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea - want their appeal reflected in their income.

"Clubs agreed to adjourn to allow further discussion," a statement read.

The issue will be discussed again at the next meeting of club bosses in November.

The £3bn overseas deal for 2016-19 generates £39m annually for each club - and for the previous 25 years there has been an equal sharing of international broadcasting income between the clubs.

But new contracts for international markets such as China and the United States for the next period between 2019 and 2022 have been booming in value, and the big six clubs want a greater share.

Growth in the international rights fees