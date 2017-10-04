Torquay United to stay grounded after first National league win - Gary Owers

Torquay United had not won a game since the end of last season - a 157-day wait

Torquay United manager Gary Owers says he and his players will not get carried away after finally getting a first win of the season on Tuesday.

The Gulls beat Maidenhead at Plainmoor to end a 13-game winless run but they remain bottom of the National League.

"We're not going to jump on an open top bus tomorrow and celebrate three points, but we had to win at some stage," Owers told BBC Radio Devon.

"I'm thankful, I'm relieved and hopefully we can move on now."

The Gulls scored all four goals in the first half of Tuesday's 4-0 victory, having scored just five times in 12 matches before kick-off.

"It was terrific," Owers said of his side's performance.

"It was how I want them to play, quick tempo, passing the ball, moving the ball quickly, getting the ball to the attacking players and we did a bit of damage.

"It's a great night. It's only a small step, we're not getting carried away, we're not jumping up and down in there, but it's our first win in 13 or 14 and it's not a great record, so it's a starting point for us."

The victory means Crystal Palace in the Premier League and the Championship's Bolton Wanderers are the only winless clubs left in the top five divisions of English football.