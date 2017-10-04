Jadon Sancho joins England U-17 World Cup squad

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in August and was immediately included in their first-team squad

Former Manchester City forward Jadon Sancho has joined the England Under-17 World Cup squad, but is only definitely available for the group stages.

The Football Association has been negotiating Sancho's release with his new club Borussia Dortmund.

The German side were reluctant to release their 17-year-old £10m signing, who was named on the bench for the first time at Augsburg on Saturday.

However, they have let Sancho travel to India for England's first three games.

The Young Lions group fixtures begin against Chile on Sunday, 8 October and conclude against Iraq on 14 October.

After that, Sancho's participation is open to doubt.

Dortmund expect him to go back to Germany, while the FA is hopeful the player will remain with the side for the knockout stages if England progress.

The final is on Saturday, 28 October.