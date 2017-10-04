Scottish Gossip: Scotland v Slovakia, Kilmarnock manager hunt, Celtic, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland players want manager Gordon Strachan to stay on even if the World Cup qualifying bid falls short. (Daily Record)

Scotland captain Scott Brown, missing through injury, is backing Gordon Strachan's men to beat Slovakia at Hampden without him. (Sun)

Kilmarnock are considering a return for Mixu Paatelainen and former Porto captain Jorge Costa as they seek a new manager. (Daily Record)

Former Bayern Munich star Stefan Effenberg wants the Kilmarnock job. (Sun)

Celtic face anxious wait over Jozo Simunovic for the Champions League ties with Bayern Munich after defender withdraws from international duty with a hamstring injury. (Daily Mail)

Rangers must give Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera time to settle insists Mexican compatriot Efrain Juarez, who struggled to make an impact at Celtic. (Daily Record)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk hints at a January move, which could net former club Celtic a windfall of up to £6m. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger James Forrest says club-mate Callum McGregor can fire Scotland to glory against Slovakia if he gets the chance. (Sun)

West Brom midfielder James Morrison is focused on Scotland's four potential 'cup finals' in the race for a place at Russia 2018. (Scotsman)

Slovakia striker Adam Nemec says Scotland are a vastly improved side to the one that lost 3-0 in Trnava last year but believes his side can win at Hampden. (Daily Express, print edition)

New Ross County boss Owen Coyle insists he is in no hurry to make changes after replacing Jim McIntyre. (Sun)

Celtic's Champions League group rivals Anderlecht have made Hein Vanhaezebrouck their new manager. (ESPN FC)

UFC star Conor McGregor had a drink poured over him after leading a Celtic chant during an event in Glasgow. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors players will find the change in conditions tough in South Africa this week, but head coach Dave Rennie's experience of taking teams there during his Super Rugby days will help the squad, according to former Scotland full-back Chris Paterson. (Scotsman)

Scottish golfer Paul Lawrie has turned to the doctor who treated sprint superstar Usain Bolt as he bid to cure a long-term foot injury. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Edinburgh back-row Hamish Watson is relishing prospect of former coach Michael Bradley's return when improving Zebre visit Myreside on Friday. (The National, subscription required)

"I've not even thought about what I'm going to swim at the Games yet," says swimmer Duncan Scott ahead of the Commonwealth challenge in Australia next spring. (Scotsman)