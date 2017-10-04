Alex Morgan: 'Highly impaired' USA striker escorted out of Disney's Epcot

Alex Morgan has scored 77 goals in 130 appearances for the the USA and won gold at the London 2012 Olympics

USA striker Alex Morgan and two players from MLS team Orlando City were escorted out of Disney's Epcot Centre by police because they were "impaired and verbally aggressive" in a pub.

In a police report obtained by BBC Sport, Morgan, Giles Barnes and Donald Toia, and his wife Courtney, were led out after arguments inside the venue.

Morgan was "yelling and screaming" and stated she knew the Orlando Swat team.

The incident with the Orlando Pride player took place on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff Office report, filed by officer Armando Harwood, also states that the 28-year-old forward was "highly impaired".

Former West Brom, Derby County and Doncaster forward Barnes, 29, was said to have "cut in front of a guest" in the pub and "had a verbal argument". He was handed a "trespass warning without incident".

Morgan, along with Donald and Courtney Toia, were taken to a conference room where they were detained and then led out of Epcot.