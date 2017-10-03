Women's Champions League: Glasgow City set for Kazakh mission despite 4200-mile trip

Media playback is not supported on this device SWPL: Glasgow City beat Hibernian in top of the table clash

Glasgow coach Scott Booth believes his players can shrug off a gruelling 4200-mile trip to Kazakhstan and beat BIIK-Kazygurt in their Champions League tie.

The first leg of the last-32 meeting is at the Namyz Stadium in Shymkent, the country's third largest city, at 10:00 BST on Wednesday, 15:00 in Kazakhstan.

Booth and his players are not adjusting their body clocks to the local time.

They did not arrive at their hotel until 06.30 on Tuesday, following a 16-hour journey via Heathrow and Moscow.

The players went straight to bed after the three-flight trip - then got up for breakfast at 14:30 local time before heading to the stadium for their only training session.

The entire venture has been a massive undertaking for the stand-alone women's club. The cost would have been prohibitive had Uefa not provided a 20,000-euros cushion.

City must overcome a fully professional Kazygurt side who receive funding from the Kazakh government, as well as enjoying the patronage of a rich owner.

They are no strangers to European competition either.

The domestic competition is weak, making it hard to judge how good Kazygurt are, but their last defeat in any game was 11 months ago, when they were beaten 4-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Scott Booth saw his side beaten by Swedish side Eskilstuna in last season's Champions League

"They are well set up," Booth confirmed. "They defend and press the game particularly well.

"The good thing is we know what they're going to do and it's up to us to nullify it as best we can and also be a threat."

Having reached the quarter finals in 2014-15, when they were also beaten by PSG, City are trying to reach the last 16 for the first time in three seasons.

They were beaten at the last-32 stage by Chelsea and Swedish side Eskilstuna United in the last two seasons.

"Going away from home in the Champions League and looking to win is optimistic, but at the same time we won't just sit back," Booth promised.

"Hopefully we will be in a better position than we were against Chelsea and Eskilstuna by getting at least a draw out of the away game.

Glasgow City are missing experienced Scotland midfielder Jo Love - who couldn't get time off work

"The journey over wasn't as bad as expected. When you looked at the travel plan, it seemed as if we had a lot of delays in between the three flights, but it didn't work out that way.

"By the time you found the gate and had something to eat it was almost time to go. The whole thing went pretty smoothly."

Booth was also impressed by the size and standard of the grass pitch at the Namyz Stadium. Although some parts of the city itself look very run-down, Booth believes Scotland lags behind even countries like Kazakhstan in some respects.

"They have about six pitches in total at the complex and really nice changing facilities," the former Aberdeen and Scotland striker pointed out.

"It just shows some of the negative things about football in Scotland that we don't have that sort of infrastructure yet in the women's game. Some men's teams in Scotland don't even have it either."

Booth goes into the game without central midfielder Jo Love, Scotland's most capped outfield player.

In contrast to full-time Kazygurt, she is one of a number of City players with a day job, and could not get time off work from her employers to make the trip.