Marley Watkins: Norwich City forward ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Norwich City signed Marley Watkins from Barnsley on an initial three-year contract in June 2017

2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Norwich striker Marley Watkins has withdrawn from the Wales squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Republic of Ireland because of injury.

Watkins has been replaced by Barnsley striker Ryan Hedges, who celebrates a first senior call-up.

Gareth Bale was replaced by Tom Bradshaw following a calf injury.

Wales play Georgia in Tbilisi on Friday before their final group game against Ireland three days later.

Watkins was sent off for a tackle on Wales defender Chris Gunter during Norwich's 2-1 win over Reading on Saturday.