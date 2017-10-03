Clayton Lewis: Scunthorpe sign New Zealand international on three-year contract

From the section

Clayton Lewis played in two of New Zealand's three Confederations Cup matches in the summer

Scunthorpe United have signed New Zealand international midfielder Clayton Lewis on a three-year contract.

Lewis, 20, joins the Iron having left Auckland City after helping the club claim their seventh successive OFC Champions League title.

The attacking midfielder has won 10 New Zealand caps, having played for his country at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

He will join Graham Alexander's side subject to international clearance and ratification from the EFL.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.