Brett Pitman: Portsmouth captain out for up to a month following knee surgery

Brett Pitman was made Portsmouth captain following his move from Ipswich in July

Portsmouth captain Brett Pitman will be out of action for up to a month after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

Pitman, 29, had a keyhole procedure to remove a piece of floating tissue and the club said the date of his return will depend on how his knee settles.

The striker has also had an operation on a broken nose, sustained in September's 4-1 win over Fleetwood.

The former Bournemouth and Ipswich forward is Pompey's top scorer this season with nine League One goals.