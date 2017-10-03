Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley says it would be "unbelievable" to beat World Cup champions Germany in Thursday night's qualifier in Belfast.

Michael O'Neill's side are already guaranteed a top-two finish and a likely play-off spot while they have a slim chance to finish above the Germans, who sit five points clear at the top of Group C with two games left.

Germany boast a remarkable record of having never lost an away World Cup qualifier as they prepare for the Windsor Park game.

McAuley returns for Northern Ireland after a thigh injury kept the West Brom centre-back out of August's qualifier wins over San Marino and Czech Republic.