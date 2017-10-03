BBC Sport - Mo Marley will bring winning mentality to England women - Jordan Nobbs
'Marley will bring a winning mentality to England'
- From the section Women's Football
The Women's Football Show pundit Alex Scott and England midfielder Jordan Nobbs discuss Mo Marley's appointment as interim manager of England women, with Nobbs saying she'll bring a "winning mentality" to the squad while Scott believes Marley is a "great appointment".
READ MORE:Mo Marley named England women interim boss after Mark Sampson sacking
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired