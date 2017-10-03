BBC Sport - Mo Marley will bring winning mentality to England women - Jordan Nobbs

'Marley will bring a winning mentality to England'

The Women's Football Show pundit Alex Scott and England midfielder Jordan Nobbs discuss Mo Marley's appointment as interim manager of England women, with Nobbs saying she'll bring a "winning mentality" to the squad while Scott believes Marley is a "great appointment".

READ MORE:Mo Marley named England women interim boss after Mark Sampson sacking

Watch The Women's Football Show on the BBC iPlayer.

Top videos

Video

'Marley will bring a winning mentality to England'

Video

Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique

  • From the section News
Video

Last-gasp Washington play goes horribly wrong

Video

Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?

Video

Whitlock impresses on pommel return

Video

England stars shine - best of WSL week two

Video

English cricket culture must change very quickly - Vaughan

Video

Monarch collapse crushes champion's hopes

  • From the section News
Video

Ludicrous one-handed catch in NFL plays of the week

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired