Torquay United: Former assistant boss Robbie Herrera leaves National League club

Robbie Herrera
Robbie Herrera played more than 130 games for Torquay during two spells with the club as a player

Former Torquay United assistant boss Robbie Herrera has left the club following the recent appointment of head coach Gary Owers.

The 47-year-old was in caretaker charge prior to Owers' arrival after the sacking of former boss Kevin Nicholson.

General manager Geoff Harrop said talks had taken place about a youth development role for Herrera.

"Robbie has decided that he is ready for a new challenge, which I fully understand and appreciate," he added.

