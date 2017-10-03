BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders ease to Oval victory over Glentoran

Rodney Brown's double helps Crusaders to a comfortable 3-0 win over Glentoran in Monday night's Premiership encounter.

The full-back headed in twice at the Oval before striker Jordan Owens added the third for the north Belfast side.

The victory took Stephen Baxter's side above Glenavon on goal difference and into third place.

