BBC Sport - Roy Keane: Republic of Ireland assistant tells those worried about injury to 'play chess'

If you're worried about injury, play chess - Keane

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane has told footballers to "play chess" if they are worried about getting hurt.

Responding to a question about Kevin Doyle's retirement because of repeated bouts of concussion, Keane admitted his sadness at the striker's plight, but insisted injury was an occupational hazard for professional sportsmen.

READ MORE: Doyle retires over 'repeated headaches'

Top videos

Video

If you're worried about injury, play chess - Keane

Video

Spain fans boo Barcelona's Pique

  • From the section News
Video

Last-gasp Washington play goes horribly wrong

Video

Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?

Video

Williams' stunning volley & other great WSL goals

Video

Whitlock impresses on pommel return

Video

'Marley will bring winning mentality to England'

Video

English cricket culture must change very quickly - Vaughan

Video

Monarch collapse crushes champion's hopes

  • From the section News
Video

Ludicrous one-handed catch in NFL plays of the week

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired