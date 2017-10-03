Checkatrade Trophy: Sunderland knocked out as Under-21 sides struggle

Jack Rodwell
Jack Rodwell was part of the Sunderland Under-21 side which lost at Doncaster

Only two of the nine invited Under-21 sides won as their lower-league opposition enjoyed the better of the Checkatrade Trophy second round.

Sunderland, who included ex-England international Jack Rodwell, were knocked out after losing 1-0 to League One side Doncaster Rovers.

AFC Wimbledon scored in injury time to beat Tottenham Under-21s 4-3, while West Brom, Newcastle and Reading lost.

Of the Under-21 sides, only Southampton and Leicester won in the 90 minutes.

Defeat for the Black Cats leaves them bottom of Northern Group H and without a point, meaning that they now cannot progress to the knockout stage, with just one group game remaining.

Brighton Under-21s beat Oxford United on penalties to take a bonus point, while 10-man Stoke overcame Rochdale in the shoot-out after drawing 0-0.

Shrewsbury Town, the only unbeaten side in the EFL, extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games with a comfortable 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion's Under-21s, who included summer signing Oliver Burke.

Meanwhile, it was an evening of derbies in the south west, where Plymouth beat Exeter 5-3 on penalties in the Devon derby and 17-year-old Jordan Stevens scored his first professional goal as Forest Green Rovers beat Cheltenham 2-1 in an all-Gloucestershire clash.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd October 2017

  • CambridgeCambridge United0Southampton U21Southampton U211
    FT
  • RotherhamRotherham United1ChesterfieldChesterfield2
    FT
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley1BlackpoolBlackpool2
    FT
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra0OldhamOldham Athletic1
    FT
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers1Sunderland U21Sunderland U210
    FT
  • CarlisleCarlisle United0Leicester City U21Leicester City U211
    FT
  • FleetwoodFleetwood Town2MorecambeMorecambe1
    FT
  • ColchesterColchester United0GillinghamGillingham1
    FT
  • SouthendSouthend United1Reading U21Reading U210
    FT
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle2ExeterExeter City2
    FTPlymouth Argyle win 5-3 on penalties
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town1Forest GreenForest Green Rovers2
    FT
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon4Tottenham Hotspur U21Tottenham Hotspur U213
    FT
View all 23 EFL Trophy scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fleetwood22005146
2Carlisle21012113
3Leicester City U21210113-23
4Morecambe200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackpool21103214
2Accrington21014403
3Wigan10101102
4Middlesbrough U21100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale21104044
2Blackburn21011103
3Bury210114-33
4Stoke City U21201101-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale21101015
2Oldham21101014
3Newcastle United U2121012203
4Crewe200213-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury22006246
2Walsall21105324
3Coventry201145-11
4West Bromwich Albion U21200216-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bradford11004223
2Chesterfield210145-13
3Manchester City U2110101102
4Rotherham201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City11003123
2Notts County11002113
3Everton U21100112-10
4Mansfield100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scunthorpe22005236
2Doncaster21102115
3Grimsby201123-11
4Sunderland U21200214-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth21106424
2Charlton11002023
3Fulham U2110103302
4Crawley200215-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham22003126
2Southend21012203
3Colchester201123-12
4Reading U21201123-11

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol Rovers11005143
2West Ham United U2111003213
3Swindon100123-10
4Wycombe100115-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Yeovil11003123
2Plymouth20204403
3Chelsea U2110102201
4Exeter201135-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green22004136
2Swansea City U2111002113
3Cheltenham200224-20
4Newport100102-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon22008626
2Luton20203303
3Tottenham Hotspur U21201156-11
4Barnet201145-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd21108444
2MK Dons21102024
3Brighton and Hove Albion U21201124-21
4Stevenage201126-41

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough21103124
2Northampton20202203
3Southampton U21210112-13
4Cambridge201112-11
View full EFL Trophy tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired