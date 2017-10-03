Steve Evans: Mansfield Town reject an approach from Gillingham for manager

Mansfield were 18th in League Two when Steve Evans was appointed in November 2016

Mansfield Town have rejected an approach from League One strugglers Gillingham to speak to boss Steve Evans about their managerial vacancy.

The Gills have been without a manager since Ady Pennock left the club by mutual consent on 25 September.

Director of football Peter Taylor has been in interim charge of the Kent club, who are 23rd in the table.

Evans, 54, took charge of Mansfield in November 2016 and led the club to 12th place in League Two last season.

Mansfield tweeted: "The club can confirm that it has rejected an approach from Gillingham for the services of manager Steve Evans."

The Stags are eighth in the table, two points off the play-offs, after 11 games of the new campaign.

Gillingham told BBC Radio Kent it would be "inappropriate to comment" on stories linking Evans with taking charge at Priestfield.